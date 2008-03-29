Pixel Couch Is Perfect For Gamer Swass

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Usually we opt to pitch you funny blankets from Etsy, but today we thought we'd present a product for the perusal of our readership with, how shall we say this politely, a job more expendable income. By Danish manufacturer Kvadrat, the Pixel Couch (the name should be self-explanatory) is a sort of gaming room dream seat. Sure, the lack of full back pillow coverage could become irksome, but you've got to learn to sacrifice for your art. We couldn't spot the price online, but assume you have to sacrifice a bit for your purchases, too.

Pixel Couch [thecoolhunter]

