Play Secret Capcom Games Early, Be A Hero. Bay Area gamers, you're needed. Capcom ignited the playtester signal today, hoping that those in the greater San Francisco area would make the trek to its official HQ, then play some unnamed Capcom game and possibly walk away with heaps of prizes. While armfuls of swag aren't guaranteed, your signing of a non-disclosure agreement is. Details at the official Capcom blog.