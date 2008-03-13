Play Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix Early, Commando 3 Purchase Required

Looking to get your mitts on Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix early? Buy Commando 3! Capcom is giving Xbox Live Gold members an opportunity to help "stress test" a beta version of the 1080p remake of SSFIITHDR if they virtually drop the 800 Microsoft Points on its other offering. That's the good news. The bad news is that you'll be limited solely to Ken and Ryu and a single stage and that PlayStation 3 owners don't seem to be getting a similar deal.

Whatever! As a Commando and Mercs fan, I was already planning on picking up Commando 3 (aka Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3). Getting the HD treatment on Super Street Fighter II Turbo will be a nice little bonus.

