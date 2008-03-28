The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Play-Asia's Late Easter Sale Is Hopped Up On Savings

Mega importer Play-Asia is slashing prices on just about everything with its Easter Egg sale. Everything (not released in the past 30 days) has been reduced 20% or more, with a handful of exceptions. The better news? You don't have to be an Japanese import enthusiast to save, as plenty of Play-Asia's stock is domestic and Asian stuff. That means you can snag deals like Ouendan 2 for $US 24 as well as recent releases like Devil May Cry 4 for well below retail. You could even secure one of those DualShock 3's for a song (read: cheaper than US and AU retail). Yes, you can even get a deal on The [email protected].

Toys, movies, music! Aaaah! This may read like an advertisement, but I promise this is genuine excitement. There's plenty to look at but make sure you make your decision by March 31. Just don't grab my copy of Senko no Ronde and Sega Ages 2500: Galaxy Force II before I get my credit card out. Thanks.

Easter Egg Sale [Play-Asia]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles