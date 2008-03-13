PlayStation Home Beta Ends In May?

Chalk this up to rumour, but according to at least one PS Home beta tester's account page, Sony's closed beta will be ending on 5/15/08. This date in itself means little. But it could mean that Sony might begin an open beta—or just launch Home once and for all—sometime not so long after that date. Either way, we wouldn't hold our breathe for Home to magically appear any time soon in a firmware update...especially since 2.4, expected this summer, has not been rumoured to contain Home.

Thanks tipster!