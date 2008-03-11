PlayStation Network By The Numbers

They don't throw their numbers around as often as the Xbox Live team do, but does that make PlayStation Network numbers any less exciting? Goodness no. So let's proceed. According to Sony's Chris Eden, there are currently 2.8 million registered PSN users in the US (which he also says, interestingly, is 50% of all PS3 owners), joining up at an average of around 100,000 per week. Those 2.8 million - of which a staggering 92% are male and 79% between the age of 18 and 34 - users have made 46 million downloads, with fl0w the top-selling PSN title in the US and Tekken 5 the most popular download in the UK.

