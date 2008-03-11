PlayStation Network By The Numbers

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

They don't throw their numbers around as often as the Xbox Live team do, but does that make PlayStation Network numbers any less exciting? Goodness no. So let's proceed. According to Sony's Chris Eden, there are currently 2.8 million registered PSN users in the US (which he also says, interestingly, is 50% of all PS3 owners), joining up at an average of around 100,000 per week. Those 2.8 million - of which a staggering 92% are male and 79% between the age of 18 and 34 - users have made 46 million downloads, with fl0w the top-selling PSN title in the US and Tekken 5 the most popular download in the UK.
Best Of GDC: 'Making Games For PlayStation Network - The Facts' [GameSetWatch]

    Sounds good. Still it probably should read "2.8 million registered PSN accounts" because I doubt it takes into consideration that a lot of people create multiple accounts. E.g. I'm in Oz but have a US PSN account to use their store.

    Also since it's not possible to delete accounts, you have to create a new account to use a different Online ID etc.

