PlayStation Store Advertising Its Own New Look

While we already pretty much know that a new, prettier PlayStation Store is coming in April, it's always refreshing to see some acknowledgment on the old PS3 itself. Here's a shot of a banner captured on the current European PlayStation store. Apparently it's not clickable so it can't transport the Sony fanboy into some sort of preview of the Utopian shopping future for which we are all extremely* excited.



*In full disclosure, the author of said blog post cannot decide if he is moderately or extremely excited about the news, but he opted to go with the more sensational diction to promote a merry, festive atmosphere on the site.



New look PS Store advertised on PS Store [Darkzero via Maxconsole]