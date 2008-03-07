US PlayStation Store Update: Dead!

The Grateful Dead, that is. PlayStation 3 Rock Band owners get their dose of Dead today, alongside a noticeably more aggro pack for its competition, Guitar Hero III, courtesy of the PlayStation Store. On the playable side, Rocketmen appears, as expected, as does the PSP version of flOw. This week's wallpapers and themes are on me. The full list of new additions to the North American PlayStation Store is after this.

Games and Demos

Rocketmen: Axis of Evil ($US 9.99)

Rocketmen: Axis of Evil demo (free)

flOw for PSP ($US 7.99)

Add-ons and Expansions

Rock Band tracks ($US 1.99 each) - "Casey Jones", "China Cat Sunflower", "Franklin's Tower", "I Need A Miracle", "Sugar Magnolia" and "Truckin'" by The Grateful Dead

Rock Band The Grateful Dead Track Pack ($US 9.99)

Guitar Hero III Modern Metal Track Pack ($US 6.25) - "Almost Easy" by Avenged Sevenfold, "The Arsonist" by Thrice and "Hole In The Earth" by Deftones

Game Videos

NBA Ballers: Chosen One trailer

Movie and Television Trailers

21 trailer

Hancock trailer

Wallpapers and Themes

Condemned 2: Bloodshot wallpapers

Lost Planet theme