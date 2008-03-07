US PlayStation Store Update: Dead!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Grateful Dead, that is. PlayStation 3 Rock Band owners get their dose of Dead today, alongside a noticeably more aggro pack for its competition, Guitar Hero III, courtesy of the PlayStation Store. On the playable side, Rocketmen appears, as expected, as does the PSP version of flOw. This week's wallpapers and themes are on me. The full list of new additions to the North American PlayStation Store is after this.

Games and Demos
Rocketmen: Axis of Evil ($US 9.99)
Rocketmen: Axis of Evil demo (free)
flOw for PSP ($US 7.99)

Add-ons and Expansions
Rock Band tracks ($US 1.99 each) - "Casey Jones", "China Cat Sunflower", "Franklin's Tower", "I Need A Miracle", "Sugar Magnolia" and "Truckin'" by The Grateful Dead
Rock Band The Grateful Dead Track Pack ($US 9.99)
Guitar Hero III Modern Metal Track Pack ($US 6.25) - "Almost Easy" by Avenged Sevenfold, "The Arsonist" by Thrice and "Hole In The Earth" by Deftones

Game Videos
NBA Ballers: Chosen One trailer

Movie and Television Trailers
21 trailer
Hancock trailer

Wallpapers and Themes
Condemned 2: Bloodshot wallpapers
Lost Planet theme

