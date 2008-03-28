US PlayStation Store Update: Quantity!

Dozens upon dozens of items have been added to the North American PlayStation Store today, making it the biggest update we've seen yet. Unfortunately, 42 of those items are Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore add-on tracks, but that doesn't take away from the fact that we're swimming in new content. In addition to a limited time price break on Warhawk, now just $US 29.99, a demo for R-Type Command arrives for PSP owners, as does the awesome Boston track pack for Rock Band rockers. See the full list right after this.

Games and Demos

flOw bundle ($US 8.99)

R-Type Command demo for PSP

Expansions and Add-ons

Turok multiplayer map pack ($US 4.99)

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition camera add-on (free)

Unreal Tournament 3 map pack (free) - Features three new maps.

Rock Band tracks ($US 1.99 each) - "More Than A Feeling", "Hitch A Ride", "Peace of Mind", "Rock and Roll Band", "Smokin'", and "Something About You" by Boston

Rock Band Boston Pack ($US 9.99)

Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore tracks ($US 1.50 each) - There are a ridiculous amount of these.

Game Videos

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Mars Volta Video

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Thin Lizzy Video

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Weezer Video

Warhawk Update v1.3 trailer

Grand Theft Auto IV "Everyone's A Rat" trailer

Winter X Games '08 Play the Pros

God of War: Chains of Olympus TV spot

Wyclef's "Fast Car" video

PURE Gameplay Trailer

PURE CG Trailer

Movie and Television Trailers

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Fall 2007 TV Spot

Wallpapers and Themes

The Eye of Judgment theme

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots "Sneak Out" wallpapers