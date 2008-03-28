US PlayStation Store Update: Quantity!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dozens upon dozens of items have been added to the North American PlayStation Store today, making it the biggest update we've seen yet. Unfortunately, 42 of those items are Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore add-on tracks, but that doesn't take away from the fact that we're swimming in new content. In addition to a limited time price break on Warhawk, now just $US 29.99, a demo for R-Type Command arrives for PSP owners, as does the awesome Boston track pack for Rock Band rockers. See the full list right after this.

Games and Demos
flOw bundle ($US 8.99)
R-Type Command demo for PSP

Expansions and Add-ons
Turok multiplayer map pack ($US 4.99)
High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition camera add-on (free)
Unreal Tournament 3 map pack (free) - Features three new maps.
Rock Band tracks ($US 1.99 each) - "More Than A Feeling", "Hitch A Ride", "Peace of Mind", "Rock and Roll Band", "Smokin'", and "Something About You" by Boston
Rock Band Boston Pack ($US 9.99)
Karaoke Revolution Presents: American Idol Encore tracks ($US 1.50 each) - There are a ridiculous amount of these.

Game Videos
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Mars Volta Video
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Thin Lizzy Video
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Weezer Video
Warhawk Update v1.3 trailer
Grand Theft Auto IV "Everyone's A Rat" trailer
Winter X Games '08 Play the Pros
God of War: Chains of Olympus TV spot
Wyclef's "Fast Car" video
PURE Gameplay Trailer
PURE CG Trailer

Movie and Television Trailers
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment Fall 2007 TV Spot

Wallpapers and Themes
The Eye of Judgment theme
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots "Sneak Out" wallpapers

