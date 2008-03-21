US PlayStation Store Update: Superstars!

Two of this week's PlayStation 3 releases lead the playable demo charge on the North American PlayStation Store, with Condemned 2: Bloodshot and Sega Superstars Tennis joining the line-up. There are plenty of nearly new and rather old game trailers available in high-def as well, plus an EA freebie. The full list is after this!
Games and Demos
Condemned 2: Bloodshot single player demo
SEGA Superstars Tennis demo
Add-ons and Expansions
Rock Band tracks ($1.99 each) - "Blinded by Fear" by At the Gates, "D.O.A." by The Haunted and "Thrasher" by Evile
Rock Band Earache Thrashpack ($5.49)
Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 08 -Doral Golf Resort - Blue Monster Course ($4.99)
Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 08 - Maxed out Player ($2.49)
Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 08 - Turnberry Golf Resort (free)
Game Videos
MotorStorm 2 teaser
The Eye of Judgment "Set 2" trailer
Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Japan intro trailer
Ape Quest PS3 spec trailer
Turning Point: Fall of Liberty trailer
Soulcalibur IV Star Wars reveal trailer
Condemned 2: Bloodshot launch trailer
Movie and Television Trailers
Gattaca Special Edition Blu-Ray trailer
Sleuth Blu-Ray trailer
