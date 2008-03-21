US PlayStation Store Update: Superstars!

Two of this week's PlayStation 3 releases lead the playable demo charge on the North American PlayStation Store, with Condemned 2: Bloodshot and Sega Superstars Tennis joining the line-up. There are plenty of nearly new and rather old game trailers available in high-def as well, plus an EA freebie. The full list is after this!

Games and Demos

Condemned 2: Bloodshot single player demo

SEGA Superstars Tennis demo

Add-ons and Expansions

Rock Band tracks ($1.99 each) - "Blinded by Fear" by At the Gates, "D.O.A." by The Haunted and "Thrasher" by Evile

Rock Band Earache Thrashpack ($5.49)

Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 08 -Doral Golf Resort - Blue Monster Course ($4.99)

Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 08 - Maxed out Player ($2.49)

Tiger Woods PGA TOUR 08 - Turnberry Golf Resort (free)

Game Videos

MotorStorm 2 teaser

The Eye of Judgment "Set 2" trailer

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Japan intro trailer

Ape Quest PS3 spec trailer

Turning Point: Fall of Liberty trailer

Soulcalibur IV Star Wars reveal trailer

Condemned 2: Bloodshot launch trailer

Movie and Television Trailers

Gattaca Special Edition Blu-Ray trailer

Sleuth Blu-Ray trailer