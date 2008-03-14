US PlayStation Store Update: Themes!

If you're looking for freebies, look no further than this week's North American PlayStation Store update. Free tracks from the Dropkick Murphys for Guitar Hero III and five new themes make it worth the firmware upgrade to browse the store. Sports fans get a new demo and a pair of PlayStation Network titles get some add-on content. Make the jump for the full list of new virtual goodies.

Games and Demos

Major League Baseball 2K8 demo

Add-ons and Expansions

Rock Band add-on tracks ($US 0.99 each) - "Shockwave" by Black Tide, "Beethoven's C***" by Serg Tankian and "CrushCrushCrush" by Paramore

Guitar Hero III Dropkick Murphyss track pack (free) - "Famous for Nothing", "Flannigans Ball", "Johnny", and "I Hardly Knew Ya" by Dropkick Murphy's

Toy Home expansion pack ($US 6.99)

PAIN character Nurse Ginger ($US 0.99)

PAIN character - Cheerleader Muffy ($US 0.99)

Game Videos

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds "Characters & Courses" video

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds "New Shot System" video

Viking: Battle for Asgard teaser trailer

Viking: Battle for Asgard "Skarin's Calling" trailer

Viking: Battle for Asgard "Siege of Caldburg" trailer

Themes and Wallpapers

God of War: Chains of Olympus PS3 theme

God of War: Chains of Olympus PSP theme

PAIN Ginger theme

PAIN Muffy theme

Condemned 2: Bloodshot themes