US PlayStation Store Update: Themes!

If you're looking for freebies, look no further than this week's North American PlayStation Store update. Free tracks from the Dropkick Murphys for Guitar Hero III and five new themes make it worth the firmware upgrade to browse the store. Sports fans get a new demo and a pair of PlayStation Network titles get some add-on content. Make the jump for the full list of new virtual goodies.
Games and Demos
Major League Baseball 2K8 demo
Add-ons and Expansions
Rock Band add-on tracks ($US 0.99 each) - "Shockwave" by Black Tide, "Beethoven's C***" by Serg Tankian and "CrushCrushCrush" by Paramore
Guitar Hero III Dropkick Murphyss track pack (free) - "Famous for Nothing", "Flannigans Ball", "Johnny", and "I Hardly Knew Ya" by Dropkick Murphy's
Toy Home expansion pack ($US 6.99)
PAIN character Nurse Ginger ($US 0.99)
PAIN character - Cheerleader Muffy ($US 0.99)
Game Videos
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds "Characters & Courses" video
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds "New Shot System" video
Viking: Battle for Asgard teaser trailer
Viking: Battle for Asgard "Skarin's Calling" trailer
Viking: Battle for Asgard "Siege of Caldburg" trailer
Themes and Wallpapers
God of War: Chains of Olympus PS3 theme
God of War: Chains of Olympus PSP theme
PAIN Ginger theme
PAIN Muffy theme
Condemned 2: Bloodshot themes
