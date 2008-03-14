The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

US PlayStation Store Update: Themes!

If you're looking for freebies, look no further than this week's North American PlayStation Store update. Free tracks from the Dropkick Murphys for Guitar Hero III and five new themes make it worth the firmware upgrade to browse the store. Sports fans get a new demo and a pair of PlayStation Network titles get some add-on content. Make the jump for the full list of new virtual goodies.

Games and Demos
Major League Baseball 2K8 demo

Add-ons and Expansions
Rock Band add-on tracks ($US 0.99 each) - "Shockwave" by Black Tide, "Beethoven's C***" by Serg Tankian and "CrushCrushCrush" by Paramore
Guitar Hero III Dropkick Murphyss track pack (free) - "Famous for Nothing", "Flannigans Ball", "Johnny", and "I Hardly Knew Ya" by Dropkick Murphy's
Toy Home expansion pack ($US 6.99)
PAIN character Nurse Ginger ($US 0.99)
PAIN character - Cheerleader Muffy ($US 0.99)

Game Videos
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds "Characters & Courses" video
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds "New Shot System" video
Viking: Battle for Asgard teaser trailer
Viking: Battle for Asgard "Skarin's Calling" trailer
Viking: Battle for Asgard "Siege of Caldburg" trailer

Themes and Wallpapers
God of War: Chains of Olympus PS3 theme
God of War: Chains of Olympus PSP theme
PAIN Ginger theme
PAIN Muffy theme
Condemned 2: Bloodshot themes

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles