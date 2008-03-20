The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pokemones Are Not Oral Sexy Obsessed, Just Kissing Crazy

Yesterday, we brought word of "Pokemones", the androgynous, public-orgy-havin', Poké-watchin' Chilean youths. Well, according to Newsweek. And what does Newsweek know! It's only Newsweek. Chilean reader Juan writes:

STOP STOP STOP STOP!!!!

There's have to be some kind of misunderstanding, I'm from Chile (not a pokemon) and I have to say "ponceo" had nothing to do with oral sex. What they do in this parties (thursay or fryday, between 4-5PM to 10-11PM, they are all minorage so they cant be out to late at night, alcohol sell is not allowed) is try to kiss in the mouth (not oral sex, that was a particual case, not even pokemoes involved, only 3 highschool students, 14 or 15 years old) as much different people (of the opposite sex) as they can durring the party.

Bisides, pokemones are not gender-blending nor they costume are related to Pokemones (most of them dont even play videogames, pokemon is known here for the tv animated series) they just are wierd looking.

So I hope that make things much clear and erase the vision of "orgies" with menor age student in my Country, Bye!

Bye not-a-pokemon Juan!

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    I know this was reported from another news source, but we really have to be careful. We (gamers) don't want to go saying how terrible it is for 'news' companies to 'report' false information about games, and then go making a big deal out of unrelated, stupid stuff like this, and misreporting it.

    Besides, what did this have to do with games, really? And who cared if some people have orgies? What does that have to do with us?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles