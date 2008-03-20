Pokemones Are Not Oral Sexy Obsessed, Just Kissing Crazy

Yesterday, we brought word of "Pokemones", the androgynous, public-orgy-havin', Poké-watchin' Chilean youths. Well, according to Newsweek. And what does Newsweek know! It's only Newsweek. Chilean reader Juan writes:

STOP STOP STOP STOP!!!!

There's have to be some kind of misunderstanding, I'm from Chile (not a pokemon) and I have to say "ponceo" had nothing to do with oral sex. What they do in this parties (thursay or fryday, between 4-5PM to 10-11PM, they are all minorage so they cant be out to late at night, alcohol sell is not allowed) is try to kiss in the mouth (not oral sex, that was a particual case, not even pokemoes involved, only 3 highschool students, 14 or 15 years old) as much different people (of the opposite sex) as they can durring the party.

Bisides, pokemones are not gender-blending nor they costume are related to Pokemones (most of them dont even play videogames, pokemon is known here for the tv animated series) they just are wierd looking.

So I hope that make things much clear and erase the vision of "orgies" with menor age student in my Country, Bye!