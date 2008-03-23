Portal's Still Alive Filmed in LEGO

Nick Larsen put together this kinda cute LEGO stop-motion film featuring Portal's end theme song Still Alive. The music video used more than 1,300 individual pictures and while it isn't quite up to snuff with some of the other videos spawned by Portal exuberance, I still think it's worth a watch. Fahey found it boring, but he has no soul.
LEGO Portal [Nick Larsen Media]
