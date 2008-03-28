Portal-Themed DS Is Case Of Wrong System, Right Idea

I know, we're all done with Portal (so 2007), but bear with us. Just this one more time. For this custom DS case, which uses the fantastic Portal fan art of deviantART member McGibs and slips it under a clear DS case, for a custom handheld that's as awesome as it is platform-inaccurate. Jump for the full-size version.

[DS: PSP Fanboy][Original Art: McGibs @ deviantART]