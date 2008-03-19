Pre-order GTA IV, Get GamerPics & Microsoft Points

Microsoft has announced a special offer for those of us willing to cop the $120 price tag of Grand Theft Auto IV and pre-order the game locally.

Inside each pre-order box will be a code for Xbox Live. The code will give you access to four exclusive GamerPics and 500 Microsoft Points to spend on whatever you like. The announcement notes that the code will only be included by "participating retailers", so be sure to ask before you make your purchase.

While a nice gesture to Xbox 360 owners, it's not enough to compensate for the high cost of the game - not that Microsoft has any control over this. More importantly, is it enough to coax you into spending your money in Australia? Let us know.