The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Pre-Order Street Fighter IV, Now Just $2590

If you don't need the bells and whistles of a fully networked arcade set up for Street Fighter IV and you're willing to settle for a bit of local one-on-one, importer NCSX has you covered. They're soliciting SFIV hardware for pre-order starting today, due to ship at the end of August. It'll only set you back about $US 2590 (with an $US 880 deposit required), which is reasonable enough. More reasonable that $US 23,000 for the whole kit and the kaboodle. Oh, it's completely beyond my personal means, but if you've already got the arcade cabinet up and know how to install a Taito Type X2 PCB, this might be for you.

The full package comes with panel artwork, Street Fighter IV network ID cards and a Versus Communication Kit—you could technically take your fights online—and, of course, the game itself. Let us know if you plan on picking one up.

Street Fighter IV PCB Kit [NCSX][Image Credit]

Comments

  • m h patel Guest

    how much now for sf4 kits?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles