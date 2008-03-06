Prince Of Persia Filming In Morocco

According to Morocco's Dune Films, Mike Newell's Prince of Persia film based on the popular video game series most recently in the hands of Ubisoft will be shooting in location in the Kingdom of Morocco, that sunny African country on the Northern Atlantic coast. Morocco is most famous for its largest city, Casablanca, the setting for a film of the same name that is doubtlessly 2,000 times than this one could ever hope to be. Casting and location scouting is set to begin on March 17th. So location is set, but still no cast. Anyone have any suggestions? I was thinking Santiago Cabrera (Isaac from Heroes) for the titular role, continuing Hollywood's long-standing tradition of hiring anyone but someone of the character's actual nationality. If Sean Connery can be Spanish, a Venezuelan can be Persian.