Pro Gaming Group CPL Shuts Down

The Cyberathlete Professional League has become the latest pro-gaming operation to close its doors. The organisation announced that it had ceased operations on March 13, cancelling all currently schedule events. The official statement cites "the current fragmentation of the sport, a crowded field of competing leagues, and the current economic climate" as responsible for the CPL suspending operations. General ennui was not mentioned as a factor.

The World Series of Video Games, which shut down in September of last year, similarly pointed to a "very crowded field of competitive gaming leagues." The CPL, established in 1997, noted that it "intends to continue to pay the 2007 World Tour prizes."

The CPL Ceases Operations [CPL]