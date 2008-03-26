Professor De Marco The Curious Cell Phone: Part 2

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

You may have read last week about a mysterious cell phone that was sent my way with no return address. A series of text messages informed me that I would hear word on the 24th on my "assignment". I checked in on the phone yesterday evening and sure enough there was another text message, this one slightly more ominous than the first...

A driver has been assigned to escort you to dead drop point. Confirm pick up name for driver. Standby on April 8 at 1700 for pick up.

A driver? At 5pm on April 8? Hmmm. I'm not really one to just get into car sent by a stranger, but I am dedicated to finding out what this is all about. Seeing as I have documented this entire experience for all to see, if I end up dead in a gutter it shouldn't be too hard to figure out who did it. Please just have "He took one for the team" engraved on my tombstone.

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    So, you're actually putting all this on here without them paying you? Wow.

    0

