Proof Xbox LIVE Can Get You Pregnant

Best to let Xbox LIVE player Stacy explain what the hell's going on:

I just thought you might be interested to know that Mike and I met playing Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Lockdown. Funny thing is, we hated each other at first, but somehow ended up falling in love. I was from Georgia and he was from the Bronx. On a leap of faith we met, and we have been together ever since. If it wasn't for Xbox LIVE, our paths would have never crossed. :) We had our daughter—who we thought to be the first Xbox LIVE baby—on September 24, 2007. Maybe she's the first Xbox 360 baby, at least... I AM SO THANKFUL FOR XBOX AND THE ONLINE COMMUNITY! If it wasn't for that, I wouldn't have the man of my dreams and a beautiful new baby!

Congrats! Now Stacy, get your kid off the Xbox 360. Those things get hot.

