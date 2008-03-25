PS3 Firmware 2.20 Available Now

Late March it is. My PS3 just politely informed me that firmware 2.20 is now available, and is dutifully downloading & installing as I type this. In case you need a final reminder, this update brings us a whole bunch of improvements to the PS3's Blu-Ray playback (including Blu-Ray Live), as well as nifty features like letting you use your PSP as a remote control for your PS3 for music playback.