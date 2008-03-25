PSP Getting "Unique" Games, "Very Unique"

The PSP really seems to on a role of late, doesn't it? Don't fret! Sony says that's not going to stop anytime soon. According to Sony marketing manager John Koller, later this year the PSP will see some "very unique" titles with a focus on "franchise umbrellas". That's not including Final Fantasy: Crisis Core and Secret Agent Clank. All hype and hot air? Or does Sony really have some "very unique" in store?
