The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSP Getting "Unique" Games, "Very Unique"

The PSP really seems to on a role of late, doesn't it? Don't fret! Sony says that's not going to stop anytime soon. According to Sony marketing manager John Koller, later this year the PSP will see some "very unique" titles with a focus on "franchise umbrellas". That's not including Final Fantasy: Crisis Core and Secret Agent Clank. All hype and hot air? Or does Sony really have some "very unique" in store?
PSP Games Coming [PC Advisor]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles