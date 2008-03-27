The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSP Has Ten Year Life Cycle (In Updated Forms)

Hope you like the PSP! If not, you better, buster. Because you are stuck with it. Well, at least for the next ten years. That's right, count 'em, ten years. Says Sony PSP marketing manager John Koller:

We've talked about the PSP being a 10 year product, but a 10 year product in the continued... how can I put this... in the continued lifecycle, so we obviously had the 1000, we have the 2000, so the PSP as it was first launched in March 2005 isn't going to the be the PSP that it ends up as in 10 years, but it will still be a very strong portable gaming device that is centered in gaming and has a lot of multi-functional features.

We look at it just like our console business being a 10 year cycle, but we do see iterations as we go along to really adjust to the market. What we've done is the 2000 series adjusted to the market in terms of making it more portable. What we're seeing now, at least in the near- to mid-term, is going to be firmware updates that add features and other functions that the consumer's asked for.

To recount: The PSP is going to have a ten year life span, but within the last three years, Sony has released a redesigned PSP-2000. From what Koller's saying, sounds like we'll get a PSP-3000 and a PSP-4000. Think of it as firmware update for hardware! Though, the current three year interval and basic math tells us that the PSP-5000 might be a stretch. Boy, we hate math. Spelling, too.
PSP Anniversary [IGN via PSP Fanboy]

Comments

  • james braselton Guest

    HI THERE YOU ARE RIGHT PSP SHOULD HAVE 10 YEARS BEFORE REPLACING IT HAS THE SAME 32 MB OF MEMORY AS MY SPRINT SAMSUNG INSTINCT

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles