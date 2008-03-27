PSP Has Ten Year Life Cycle (In Updated Forms)

Hope you like the PSP! If not, you better, buster. Because you are stuck with it. Well, at least for the next ten years. That's right, count 'em, ten years. Says Sony PSP marketing manager John Koller:

We've talked about the PSP being a 10 year product, but a 10 year product in the continued... how can I put this... in the continued lifecycle, so we obviously had the 1000, we have the 2000, so the PSP as it was first launched in March 2005 isn't going to the be the PSP that it ends up as in 10 years, but it will still be a very strong portable gaming device that is centered in gaming and has a lot of multi-functional features. We look at it just like our console business being a 10 year cycle, but we do see iterations as we go along to really adjust to the market. What we've done is the 2000 series adjusted to the market in terms of making it more portable. What we're seeing now, at least in the near- to mid-term, is going to be firmware updates that add features and other functions that the consumer's asked for.

To recount: The PSP is going to have a ten year life span, but within the last three years, Sony has released a redesigned PSP-2000. From what Koller's saying, sounds like we'll get a PSP-3000 and a PSP-4000. Think of it as firmware update for hardware! Though, the current three year interval and basic math tells us that the PSP-5000 might be a stretch. Boy, we hate math. Spelling, too.

PSP Anniversary [IGN via PSP Fanboy]