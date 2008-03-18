The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSP Skype Headset Coming In April

As it stands, Skype on the PSP is useful, but problematic. Biggest problem being you need two separate accessories to run it: headphones and a mic. That'll be sorted next month when Sony release their official Skype headset, which while still lacking an official price is currently listed on Amazon for the all-too-affordable price of $US 20.
Skype headset for PSP coming April, for $US 20 [PSP Fanboy]

Comments

  • lethal Guest

    How is this different to the official set that is already out?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles