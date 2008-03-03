PvP: Portal vs. Passage

Nick Montfort, a professor at MIT and GrandTextAuto contributor, has declared (with a some analysis) Passage is a superior game to Portal. Now, if the goal of games at large was to make people think, I might agree. But I think stating that "there are really two big ideas in these two games: The passage of a person through life and the idea that takes control by default in the other, supposedly message-free game, the passage of SKUs through retail stores" is going a little far. But like most provocative statements, I suspect it was intended to spur discussion as much as draw attention to a little game like Passage, and the comments section doesn't disappoint: