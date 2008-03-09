Pwned.Com Responds to Pwnage Trademark Filing

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh the Pwnage drama just won't stop.

Last weekend we reported that Futuremark Games had filed a trademark for Pwnage, later that week Jukka Mäkinen, Executive Producer, Futuremark Games Studio, responded claiming that they only filed the trademark because they wanted to "protect ourselves from squatters".

MTV, quick to poke fun, tracked down one of the folks who work at Pwned.Com to see what they think about the whole legal silliness.

"PWNED.com is a site for gamers pure and simple. We never felt the need to trademark the word we never created. We do this for fun. We are looking into our options because of this".

Yes, that's right, we need someone to trademark Pwned too.

'Pwned.com' Weighs In On 'Pwnage' Trademark Attempt [MTV Multiplayer]

