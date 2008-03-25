Rainbow Six Vegas 2 On 360 Also A Bit Of A Mess

Don't worry, 360 owners, when Ubisoft dropped the ball on the PS3 version of Rainbow Six Vegas 2, they didn't forget about you, either. While the 360's problems aren't as dramatic as the online shambles currently affecting the PS3 iteration, it's still littered with bugs and glitches, the most annoying of which are stat-tracking issues and a Gamerscore hiccup that prevents anyone who's carried their data over from the first RSV game from earning some early achievements. As with the PS3 version, 360 owners experiencing issues are asked to complain officially (but politely!) on the game's forum.