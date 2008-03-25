Don't worry, 360 owners, when Ubisoft dropped the ball on the PS3 version of Rainbow Six Vegas 2, they didn't forget about you, either. While the 360's problems aren't as dramatic as the online shambles currently affecting the PS3 iteration, it's still littered with bugs and glitches, the most annoying of which are stat-tracking issues and a Gamerscore hiccup that prevents anyone who's carried their data over from the first RSV game from earning some early achievements. As with the PS3 version, 360 owners experiencing issues are asked to complain officially (but politely!) on the game's forum.
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 On 360 Also A Bit Of A Mess
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink