Read The Byron Review Yourself

As expected, much of the British press (and even isolated pockets of the British gaming press, who should know better) have been grossly misreporting the findings of Dr. Tanya Byron's pleasantly reasonable review into how the internet and games are adversely affecting children. And if you can't trust the media to get it right, who can you trust? Yourself, hopefully, so if you'd like to read the review sans alarmist mainstream media spin, the whole thing's at the link below.

Safer Children in a Digital World: the report of the Byron Review [British Department For Schools & Families]