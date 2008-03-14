The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ready at Dawn Boss Hates Gimmicks, Lurves PS3

Ready at Dawn doesn't pussyfoot around. So ask Ready at Dawn honcho Didier Malenfant who he thinks will win this generation, and damn skippy, dude will tell you: "PS3 will win this generation when all is said and done..." He added that Microsoft has made a "dent" and Nintendo is targeting a different market and isn't comparable. (Take that Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360!) So what does Malenfant think about the current state of gaming:

Every generation we get to hear the same BS as to how everything is going to be revolutionised and things that we thought never possible will now take place. And of course, there's a kernel of truth in that and the technology does get better with every new platform, but what I care about is good games, whether they're 'next-gen' or not. So, yeah, some of those things will happen and some of them might be cool or some might suck. But none of them make a game. No stupid gimmicks or marketing buzzwords will save a bad game.

Agree? Disagree? Discuss!
Ready at Dawn Interview [Next Gen][Pic]

