Real Mario Is Real Creepy

This is what happens when you take the proportions of cartoon/Nintendo Mario's face and apply real-world characteristics to it. It was created using Photoshop and a bunch of features from a bunch of real faces. It is currently creeping the shit out of me.
Super Real Mario World [Pixeloo, via technabob]
This is what happens when you take the proportions of cartoon/Nintendo Mario's face and apply real-world characteristics to it. It was created using Photoshop and a bunch of features from a bunch of real faces. It is currently creeping the shit out of me.
"......."
Well it DOES explain why peach will only give him cakes