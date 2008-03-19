In talking up the third instalment of the much-loved series, the creators of Red Alert 3 have been at pains to stress the importance naval combat will play in the third game. Here's the screenshot proof. No more using battleships as simple shore batteries, this time whole battles will be fought on the open seas. I like how you can see the sunken remains of destroyed ocean buildings. Nice touch.
Red Alert 3 Screens Are Slippery When Wet
