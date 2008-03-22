RedOctane Making Up For GHIII Wii Problems With Freebies

Anyone who picked up Guitar Hero III on the Wii, you've had problems. Multiple problems. Our hearts go out to you. And while nothing anybody can ever say or do will give back to you the hours spent playing a game with 20th-century sound output or weeks spent waiting for replacement discs to arrive, RedOctane sure would like to try. Seems users who sent their "busted" GHIII discs back to Activision, then were forced to endure the long wait for Pro Logic discs to be shipped back, are being sent guitar faceplates. Rather snappy fire-and-phoenix-ones, too, may I add. How poignant.

Whats this Brown box doing here? [WiiNintendo]