Reggie Teases Nintendo's "Big" Holiday Game Will Be Revealed At E3

Looking forward to some new Nintendo announcements? Might want to hold tight until about July, according to Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime. He tells Geoff Keighley on the newest GameTrailers TV that the company will be announcing the second half of '08's line-up at E3. What's on tap? Mostly misdirection and fanboy teasing, it sounds like.

When asked if the orchestra conductor demo from E3 2006 would make an appearance, Reggie said "Who knows? Maybe that's one of the things we'll talk about at E3." He similarly dodged a Donkey Kong Wii question.

Fils-Aime said that Nintendo's post-E3 releases will be "maximising all of our key franchises", teasing something the hardcore userbase will be frothing over. F-Zero? Pilotwings? Something Zelda-related? What is it?!

Reggie was cagey. "There's gonna be a big game for the holiday that the gamers will want," he said. "All I can tell you is what we announce during E3 is gonna be fantastic. The gamer is gonna be excited and the expanded audience is gonna be excited."

Who wants to start making some educated guesses? I've got a rupee on Kid Icarus. Wait, scratch that. Tingle Prime.

Comments

  • Quatters Guest

    Please be Monster Hunter Tri.
    Please be Monster Hunter Tri.
    Please be Monster Hunter Tri.

    0
  • Jet23 Guest

    Um.... something that appeals to everyone? I think Nintendo just realeased that game... its called Smash Bros. Anything else they release, from Donkey Kong (admittedly awesome) to Pikmin, to Animal Crossing, is only going to please a portion of their fans... I'm betting its a combination of smaller "miniton games," rather than one megaton.

    0
  • Steve Guest

    My guess is it will have Mario in it... amazing how one idea can span so many years/games. I never knew Italian plumbers were so popular, especially how the overcharge (plumbers, not necessarily Italians).

    0
  • lastskysamurai @Coldplayer

    That "Kirby Adventure" game i've been waiting for. Or the new Zelda. Bet u!

    0

