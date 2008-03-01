Rent-To-Own A Nintendo Wii For Just $US 948

We should all know by now that rent-to-own plans are nothing short of vicious wallet rape for the mentally and creditally challenged, but just in case the lesson hasn't quite sunk in yet, observe this ad from renter-retailer Kelly's. After a mere 12 monthly payments of $US 79, you could own a $US 250 Nintendo Wii! Given that 12 x $US 79 = $US 948, the sad populace who takes advantage of such a "deal" will find themselves out $US 698 in games, accessories and pride.

