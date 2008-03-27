The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Research: PS3 To Drive Blu-ray Market, Sell 13 Million Consoles By End Of '08

New research from analysts at Strategy Analytics says that the Blu-ray equipped PlayStation 3 will drive adoption of the format into 2009, with 29 million homes expected to have at least one player by the end of the year, 13 million of those from console sales. The report goes on to predict that standalone players will lead the charge at some point in 2009, with 132 million homes Blu-ray capable by 2012. That factors in PCs, dedicated players and consoles.

Authors David Mercer and Peter King write that Europe will be the largest market for Blu-ray players—they do love their PlayStations—with the US and Japan placing and showing.

I just got No Country For Old Men on Blu-ray in the mail from Netflix, which is also probably not that interesting unless you're getting Blu-ray royalties. Or you're a stalker.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles