Resident Evil Umbrella Chronicles Ships A Million

Since going on sale last fall, Resident Evil Umbrella Chronicles has shipped over a million copies. That's worldwide. The rail shooter was developed by Bullet Witch developer Cavia and, well, Capcom. Folks sure love those Wii RE games, don't they?
