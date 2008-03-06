Resistance for PSP Is "Possible"

We sure liked Resistance. It's a good game! So good that some people wish that they could take it will them on the bus and train and shoot-up aliens. That's be super! But is it going to happen? Insomniac Games bossman Ted Price says:
Sure. I think that's possible... I think Killzone demonstrated that it doesn't have to be a first-person shooter. I think Killzone: Liberation was a fantastic game, but a very different game from the original. Anything is possible.
You heard that? Non FPS Resistance on PSP, cats living with dogs, mass hysteria — anything is possible!
Ted Price Part 2 [MTV]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink