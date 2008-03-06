Resistance for PSP Is "Possible"

We sure liked Resistance. It's a good game! So good that some people wish that they could take it will them on the bus and train and shoot-up aliens. That's be super! But is it going to happen? Insomniac Games bossman Ted Price says:

Sure. I think that's possible... I think Killzone demonstrated that it doesn't have to be a first-person shooter. I think Killzone: Liberation was a fantastic game, but a very different game from the original. Anything is possible.

You heard that? Non FPS Resistance on PSP, cats living with dogs, mass hysteria — anything is possible!

Ted Price Part 2 [MTV]