Revenge of the Haunted Ms. Pac-Man

Someone call Scooby!

Yesterday we wrote about the haunted Ms. Pac-Man that a Bostonian was giving away because it made his little girl cry and his wife run screaming from the house.

We, and many of you, made jokes and laughed, saying how much we wish we could have gotten a free "haunted" Ms. Pac-Man cabinet. Well, apparently, the person who did land it isn't so happy today. Was it a scam? No, says the new owner, but it was freakin' haunted!!!

Free arcade game Ms Pacman. We got this game yesterday from CL. The owner warned us this was haunted and based on what we experienced last night we don't want this in our house anymore. Game is in our backyard and under blue tarp. THE FIRST person who picks it up gets it. The person who takes it must understand this is not a joke but that this is serious. WE WILL NOT ANSWER YOU E-MAILS OR QUESTIONS. WE DON"T WANT TO GIVE OUR ADDRESS OUT TO THOUISANDS OF STRANGERS. WE WILL PICK ONE PERSON, WE WILL CONTACT THAT PERSON ONLY. WE WILL REMOVE THE AD FROM CRASGS LIST WHEN THIS MACHINE IS GONE.

I of course emailed the guy immediately asking for both the cabinet and an interview. We have no way of knowing if this really is the guy who got the cabinet, but it still equally amuses and frightens me... mostly amuses though.

And for the love of God, if you are the one who ends up getting this haunted cabinet... take video and send it our way. It's been a day or two since I saw drunken gnomes and a I need a good supernatural laugh.

READ ENTIRE AD: free aracde game [Craigslist, thanks for all of the tips]