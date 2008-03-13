Revenge of the Haunted Ms. Pac-Man

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Someone call Scooby!

Yesterday we wrote about the haunted Ms. Pac-Man that a Bostonian was giving away because it made his little girl cry and his wife run screaming from the house.

We, and many of you, made jokes and laughed, saying how much we wish we could have gotten a free "haunted" Ms. Pac-Man cabinet. Well, apparently, the person who did land it isn't so happy today. Was it a scam? No, says the new owner, but it was freakin' haunted!!!

Free arcade game Ms Pacman. We got this game yesterday from CL. The owner warned us this was haunted and based on what we experienced last night we don't want this in our house anymore.

Game is in our backyard and under blue tarp. THE FIRST person who picks it up gets it. The person who takes it must understand this is not a joke but that this is serious.

WE WILL NOT ANSWER YOU E-MAILS OR QUESTIONS. WE DON"T WANT TO GIVE OUR ADDRESS OUT TO THOUISANDS OF STRANGERS. WE WILL PICK ONE PERSON, WE WILL CONTACT THAT PERSON ONLY. WE WILL REMOVE THE AD FROM CRASGS LIST WHEN THIS MACHINE IS GONE.

I of course emailed the guy immediately asking for both the cabinet and an interview. We have no way of knowing if this really is the guy who got the cabinet, but it still equally amuses and frightens me... mostly amuses though.

And for the love of God, if you are the one who ends up getting this haunted cabinet... take video and send it our way. It's been a day or two since I saw drunken gnomes and a I need a good supernatural laugh.

READ ENTIRE AD: free aracde game [Craigslist, thanks for all of the tips]

Comments

  • Wah Hoo McDaniel Guest

    I WANT IT! PLEEEAAAASSEEEE!!!

    0
  • bootsy Guest

    Haunted items are rare but not too uncommon. And it's the type of thing you can have a good guffah over, until you have to deal with one yourself.

    0
  • Doyle Guest

    I think there are a lot of "Spam Artists" on this and other online action houses. It is a good way to get LOTS of email addresses, with all the questions and such.

    0
  • Robert Johnson Guest

    this all boils down to a one word answer/solution. Exorcisim

    0
  • Ezight Guest

    Back in the early 90's my wife bought a VCR.
    When she got home she found the VCR was running all by itself UNPLUGGED.
    No it did not contain batteries.
    When she took it back to K-mart the manager could not explain how it was operating by itself.
    The manager proceeded to smash it with a hammer, the lid was removed---no batteries.

    To this day i think the machine had a rare condition that is akin to a TPU (the steven mark device)

    Malfunctioning power supply feeding back on its self somehow.

    Anyway Strange tidbits from the past.

    0
  • lafekken Guest

    I have seen many kids playing video games and they seem possessed so this doesn't sound too far fetched.
    Yes, i would Love to own it none the less if for nothing else to freak out my friends and the spirits that come in and out through a portal.

    0
  • ronald Guest

    i saw nothing inapropriate on this site so therefore it shouldent be flagged. my pewe herman doll was haunted i never experienced anything but my neise did so possibly the same wih this machine. ill takeit if woks and fo free

    0
  • anthony trevino Guest

    I work at an old army depot. a while back they installed automatc doors every where.These doors open and close by themselves to the point that they break. One night I heard a clanking noise it was coming from a large fan the blades were turning. The fan was not pluged in and there was not any wind inside to blow them.

    0
  • mike rose Guest

    These people are all silly. There are no such things as ghost and hauntings. Only natural phenomenons our brands struggle to understand and becasue we have grown up with ghost and gobblins on our TV screen and in our folklore stories we think we see them. Our brain makes these images up out of the blue because it is trying to make sense of something we see but dont understand. The man in the screen is probably a screen burn problem that resembles a human figure and the shadow they see is probably the light catching a door frame out of the corner of thier eye. This often looks like someone walked by when it is just a light tricking our brain. The tools being moved or missing...well I doubt that. I can't tell you how many times I swore I put something back in its place when I did'nt. And if I had ghosts on the brain I too would probably expect they took them. I have had my family members tell me they saw people walk behind them and got creepy feelings when we lived in an apartment complex in #1313. However, I never expeirence one thing that could not be explained. Therefore, I think it is all in our minds.

    0
  • Matt Guest

    We're currently looking for information regarding the history and/or location of the haunted Ms. Pacman. Thanks for any help you can provide!

    0
  • Sean Guest

    So which ghost is it? Inky? Blinky? Clyde?

    0
    • brigitte Guest

      its blinky sean

      0
  • brigitte Guest

    this is so scary

    0
  • deathyillusion Guest

    they should get like the ghost hunters or something to check out the machine to find out who the ghost is any why it goes back in to the machine and what it wants. it would be interesting to find out.

    0

