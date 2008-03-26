Riiiidge Raaaacer Paaaachislot

Yeah, you read that right. Ridge Racer. Pachislot machine. Together. In two flavours: one on the PS2, the other, a real life pachislot machine (sort of like a slot machine mixed with a pachinko machine that dishes out tokens) with tacky LCD speedometer. Good news is this is real. Bad news is there's no way in hell this is ever going outside Japan. Well, except for maybe the PS2 version, which will be out on June 5. Above's a screen from the console edition, full-body pic of the pachislot machine's after the jump.