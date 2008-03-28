To: Ash

Man, this has been a busy week. Yesterday I hung out with Gawker folks, ate lunch with Nick and some fellow site leads, checked out the Ninja Gaiden DS launch at the Nintendo World store, interviewed Team Ninja's Yosuke Hayashi, checked out MTV (and inadvertently got into an MTV News live shot, I'm the one in the checked yellow jacket), had dinner with Stephen Totilo and then had drinks with Rockstar, Totilo and N'Gai. I didn't get back to the hotel until well after 2 a.m.

Today didn't have me moving around as much, but it was just as busy. I spent just about the entire day with Grand Theft Auto IV for a couple of stories, one I hope to write tomorrow and another which can't run until next month. Loads of fun. Now I'm sitting in an airport bar eating dinner, drinking a absurdly large Corona (24 ounces) and waiting to board my plane to head back home.

What we missed:

