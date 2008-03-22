The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rock Band Gets Boston Six Pack

An announcement has gone up in the Rock Band forums that next week's DLC will be a Boston pack. And not just three measly songs, but six and each and every one a Master Track! The list of songs is as follows...

"More Than a Feeling" (Master)
"Peace of Mind" (Master)
"Smokin'" (Master)
"Rock & Roll Band" (Master)
"Something About You" (Master)
"Hitch a Ride" (Master)

Individual songs will cost $1.99 each with the whole back going for $9.99. I'm already getting my fingers all fired up for More Than a Feeling which was a major song of my youth. If you are a Boston fan these tracks will be a definite must have. The pack hits XBL and PSN March 25.

DLC Week: March 25th - Boston Pack [Rock Band Forums - Thanks, Kevin]

