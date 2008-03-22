Rock Band Gets Boston Six Pack

An announcement has gone up in the Rock Band forums that next week's DLC will be a Boston pack. And not just three measly songs, but six and each and every one a Master Track! The list of songs is as follows...

"More Than a Feeling" (Master)

"Peace of Mind" (Master)

"Smokin'" (Master)

"Rock & Roll Band" (Master)

"Something About You" (Master)

"Hitch a Ride" (Master)

Individual songs will cost $1.99 each with the whole back going for $9.99. I'm already getting my fingers all fired up for More Than a Feeling which was a major song of my youth. If you are a Boston fan these tracks will be a definite must have. The pack hits XBL and PSN March 25.

