Rock Band Gets SXSW Pack

To celebrate the South by Southwest Festival, Harmonix released today a SXSW DLC pack for Rock Band featuring Shockwave by Black Tide, Crushcrushcrush by Paramore and Serj Tankian's Beethoven C*** for just under $US 3. You can also buy the songs for $US 0.99 a pop.

All three bands will be playing at the Hot Topic/Xbox Live/ Rock Band party at Austin's La Zona Rosa on March 13 and March 14. Attendees will also be able to play the game at the part and check out music by other SXSW bands like Flyleaf, Phantom Planet, Chiodos and Drop Dead, Gorgeous.

Full release on the jump.

Release date: Tuesday, March 11, 2008 (Xbox LIVE® Marketplace)

Thursday, March 13, 2008 (PLAYSTATION®Store)

Tracks:

Black Tide Shockwave

Paramore crushcrushcrush

Serj Tankian Beethoven's C***

***(All three tracks utilize the original master recordings)***

Price: $US 0.99 (80 Microsoft Points for Xbox 360®) per track for a limited time

Locations: Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION®Store

