Rock Band, Less Effective On The Street

Breadpig is a band that wanted to make a splash with their first live performance. And in a move of questionable brilliance, they played Rock Band on the street (...with no console, TV or even electricity).

The Rock Band Unplugged performance drew an interesting crowd, and apparently Harmonix is missing a huge demographic with the homeless/crazy population. It's good Friday watching, so enjoy with low expectations.

Band Site [Breadpig]

