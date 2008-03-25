Rock Band Wii: No Waggle, No GHIII Support

Few more bits of info regarding the freshly-announced Wii version of Rock Band, courtesy of Harmonix. First is that the game's almost a straight-up port of the PS2 version, so don't expect any Wii Remote-specific treats like you got in Guitar Hero. And while we're on the subject of Guitar Hero, Harmonix have also said that the Wii's Guitar Hero controller won't - as you've probably guessed by now - work with the Wii's Rock Band. As with the PS3 version, they're instructing all upset gamers to go right ahead and blame Activision.

