Rocketmen To Rid Live Arcade, PlayStation Network Of Evil

Well, it's going to try. Capcom is bringing Rocketmen: Axis of Evil, based on the WizKids property of the same name, to Xbox Live Arcade and PlayStation Network next week, resulting in, I assume, either the removal of evil or a severe tilting of the titular axis. Announced early last year, the top down shooter from A.C.R.O.N.Y.M. Games ticks off all the right features—multiple classes, online multiplayer, character customisation, HD graphics. We've yet to go hands-on with it, but if you feel like taking a shot for the respectable price of ten bucks, Rocketmen hits XBLA on Wednesday, March 5, arriving on PSN the day after.