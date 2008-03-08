The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Rockstar Readying 360 Bully Patch

Rockstar's Bully: Scholarship Edition came out of the oven a little half-baked, with frequent lock-ups, audio glitches, and a generally poor frame rate severely ticking off gamers and downright horrifying the developers. Thankfully Rockstar was able to overcome the horror and get to working on a fix.

We are very aware of the problems some people have been experiencing with the Xbox 360 version of Bully: Scholarship Edition and have been doing everything within our powers to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. We will be releasing a title update through Xbox Live within the next week that we are confident will rectify the problem. We apologise wholeheartedly for the inconvenience that this matter has caused some owners of the game.

While I'm sure we all appreciate the rapid response, next time try to make sure your game works before selling it to people, 'kay?

  • petey Guest

    sounds like the fear when consoles first got on the internet has just been realized, release the unfinished game and just patch it later. it seems they are trying the typical excuse on the pc, multiple hardware configurations, but that doesn't really hold water for the 360.

