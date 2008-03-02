Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online Launched

I admit it, I don't get how they select English titles for these things and/or why they don't just use 三國演義 instead of 三國志, but be that as it may: yesterday marked the Japanese launch of KOEI's Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online. It's the first product produced by their Singapore branch, and it is (shockingly enough) an MMORPG set in Han Dynasty China. For now, it's a Japan-only release, to be followed by ' localized launches in select territories around the world.' Full release after the jump.

KOEI Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd today announced that its inaugural production, Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online (English working title), has been launched in Japan on 29th February 2008. This is an all-new Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) offering players a chance to experience life during the historic 2nd and 3rd centuries of China's Han Dynasty.

KOEI was one of the first major global game developers to begin game development operations in Singapore. The epic adventure, Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online is KOEI Entertainment Singapore's debut title, and promises to be Singapore's first blockbuster in the interactive digital media industry.

"Singapore is a dynamic and vibrant city with a talented, highly-motivated and diverse workforce," said Mrs. Keiko Erikawa, the Founder & Chairman Emeritus of KOEI. "Singapore's positioning as a global media hub is coherent with our vision to provide exciting online content for the global markets."

"Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online is the first Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG) which is developed in Singapore. Koei is a recognised leader in games and we are proud that Koei's Singapore team has contributed to the company's pioneering game development reputation. This is a landmark development which underscores Singapore's reputation as an Interactive & Digital Media capital, where creations are made for global consumption," said Mr Manohar Khiatani, Assistant Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

Since its inception KOEI Entertainment Singapore Pte Ltd has invested heavily into training the local workforce. It has also ignited the dreams of creative talent with a passion for developing games and created new types of job opportunities in the new digital media industry.

The highly-anticipated launch of Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online comes after successful customer trials in Japan. The game will be available initially in Japan, followed by localized launches in select territories around the world.

"KOEI's Romance of the Three Kingdoms series is a phenomenon that has captured the imaginations of gamers around the globe," said Mr. Kenji Matsubara, President and Chief Operating Officer of KOEI. "With Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online, KOEI Entertainment Singapore has created a new way to explore this rich episode in Chinese history. Gamers will not only find new ways to interact with this legendary world, but also new ways to interact with each other."