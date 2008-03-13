Rondo Of Swords - A New Approach To Turn-Based Strategy

Rondo of Swords, coming soon for the Nintendo DS via Atlus, looks like your standard turned-based strategy, but once you've see it in motion you'll quickly realise it's an altogether different animal. While some elements are the same - you still equip your characters, level them up using experience, catch snippets of storyline in-between battles - the unique Route Manoeuvre System is what sets it apart. Rather than simply sidle up to your enemy and hit attack, you actually program a path through them, allowing you to damage multiple enemies at once. I've spent a bit of time recently playing through the game, and so far I am really liking what I am seeing.