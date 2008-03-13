The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rondo Of Swords - A New Approach To Turn-Based Strategy

Rondo of Swords, coming soon for the Nintendo DS via Atlus, looks like your standard turned-based strategy, but once you've see it in motion you'll quickly realise it's an altogether different animal. While some elements are the same - you still equip your characters, level them up using experience, catch snippets of storyline in-between battles - the unique Route Manoeuvre System is what sets it apart. Rather than simply sidle up to your enemy and hit attack, you actually program a path through them, allowing you to damage multiple enemies at once. I've spent a bit of time recently playing through the game, and so far I am really liking what I am seeing.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles