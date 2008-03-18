R-Type Of Virtual Console Update

This week's update for the Nintendo Wii virtual console delves into the dark places, whether they are deep within the earth or in the icy depths of space. Go digging in the dirt with Spelunker (500 Wii points), the NES version of the classic computer game that puts you in the muddy boots of an archaeologist hell-bent on disturbing ancient spirits in his quest for valuable cash and prizes. If Indiana Jones and Mario had a baby, he'd be spelunker's protagonist. Ew. Get rid of that disturbing mental image with thoughts of the only thing stronger than R-Type...Super R-Type! Pretty much a port of R-Type and R-Type II mashed together, the original game was fraught with slowdown, and the lack of mid-level checkpoints made it a real bitch of a shmup. If the Virtual Console release fixes the slowdown issue it could very well be worth picking up. Just don't look at me to try it first. I used to have nightmares about this game.

WII-KLY UPDATE: TWO NEW CLASSIC GAMES ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL

March 17, 2008

Are you afraid of the dark? If so, this is a great week to face your fears with a pair of eerie new game offerings on Nintendo's Virtual Console�. One will plunge you deep underground to navigate perilous caves, while the other puts you on the front lines of a darkly sinister space war. In either case, your frights will give way to serious fun.

Nintendo adds new games to the Wii� Shop Channel at 9 a.m. Pacific time every Monday. Wii owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points� to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new games are:

Spelunker� (NES�, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone, 500 Wii Points): Wander through miles of uncharted caves in search of the legendary underground pyramid and its vast treasures. To complete your adventure, you will swing from ropes and ladders, run across unstable terrain and down ravines, operate elevators, mining carts and rafts. You will collect keys, bombs, flares, jewels, sacks of gold coins and other valuable items as you navigate the hazardous terrain. But beware of the scalding steam vents, poisonous bats and the avenging spirits of dead spelunkers that lurk in every corner of this massive underground labyrinth.

SUPER R-TYPE� (Super NES�, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone � Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): A galactic battle begins. The BYDO Empire of mutant extraterrestrials is back with evil intent and awesome power. Now the evil empire is poised to launch a new attack on Earth. Only the revolutionary R-9, the planet's most advanced form of defence, stands between these monsters and doom. Fight through seven challenging stages�picking up power-up items as you progress�on the way to each stage's memorable boss. Is the BYDO Empire invincible? You'll need lightning reflexes, intuitive moves and a big dose of cosmic luck to hold your own. Better prepare yourself, because the mutants "R" ready for you.