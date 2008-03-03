The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rule the World with your Mind!

Twirl SUVs as easily as flicking a fly and never be bullied again. But first you'll need to hone your mad brainwave skillz via Emotiv System's EPOC neuroheadset. As previously covered by Crecente, Emotiv Systems has been developing a hands-free brain controller. And now... they're looking for beta testers!

Be the first in your block to terrorize via brainwaves - impress the ladies - save mankind!

A few things to know in advance:

1) you'll have to be 18 or older
2) beta sessions are on-site at Emotiv offices in San Francisco during March & April, 2008
3) you'll have to supply your head size (I might be old-fashioned but feel that there's some things that should just stay between a man and his barber)

Check it out!

Emotiv EPOC™ Beta Evaluators Needed

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles